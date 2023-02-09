AVROBIO Inc. [AVRO] Is Currently 93.70 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

AVROBIO Inc. [NASDAQ: AVRO] closed the trading session at $1.69 on 02/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.8397, while the highest price level was $1.78. The company report on January 5, 2023 that AVROBIO Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

AVROBIO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVRO), a leading clinical-stage gene therapy company working to free people from a lifetime of genetic disease, today announced that the company has granted an aggregate of 7,500 restricted stock units (RSUs) to one new employee as an inducement award under the company’s 2019 Inducement Plan. The grant was made in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The RSUs were granted on Jan. 3, 2023, as an inducement material to the new employee’s acceptance of employment with the company and were approved by the Compensation Committee of the company’s Board of Directors.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 137.06 percent and weekly performance of 81.72 percent. The stock has been moved at 67.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 98.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 156.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 360.03K shares, AVRO reached to a volume of 40089259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AVROBIO Inc. [AVRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVRO shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for AVROBIO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $24 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for AVROBIO Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on AVRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AVROBIO Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63.

AVRO stock trade performance evaluation

AVROBIO Inc. [AVRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 81.72. With this latest performance, AVRO shares gained by 98.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.23 for AVROBIO Inc. [AVRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8586, while it was recorded at 1.0685 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8622 for the last 200 days.

AVROBIO Inc. [AVRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.15.

AVROBIO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

AVROBIO Inc. [AVRO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $41 million, or 56.00% of AVRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVRO stocks are: ATLAS VENTURE LIFE SCIENCE ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 4,520,863, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.68% of the total institutional ownership; GMT CAPITAL CORP, holding 3,309,859 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.59 million in AVRO stocks shares; and K2 PRINCIPAL FUND, L.P., currently with $4.63 million in AVRO stock with ownership of nearly 145.558% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AVROBIO Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in AVROBIO Inc. [NASDAQ:AVRO] by around 2,982,973 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 4,550,004 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 16,857,991 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,390,968 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVRO stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 560,308 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 814,324 shares during the same period.