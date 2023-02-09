Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] Is Currently 4.94 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Aurora Mobile Limited [NASDAQ: JG] jumped around 0.04 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.84 at the close of the session, up 4.94%. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Aurora Mobile Integrates ChatGPT into JPush to Launch AI Creation Tool.

For a long time, a critical concern of developers has been how to attract users’ attention through high-quality push copywriting and improve message click-through rates and user conversion. The AI creation tool resulting from the integration of ChatGPT into JPush delivers a powerful solution. Using this tool, developers can quickly generate personalized intelligent push copywriting with high click-through rates and high conversion, effectively improving the efficiency of user reach and engagement.

Aurora Mobile Limited stock is now 31.09% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JG Stock saw the intraday high of $0.98 and lowest of $0.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.42, which means current price is +34.23% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 59.26K shares, JG reached a trading volume of 10310934 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aurora Mobile Limited [JG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JG shares is $1.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for Aurora Mobile Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Aurora Mobile Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on JG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Mobile Limited is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for JG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

How has JG stock performed recently?

Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.35. With this latest performance, JG shares gained by 9.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.04 for Aurora Mobile Limited [JG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8024, while it was recorded at 0.8020 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9136 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Mobile Limited [JG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.80 and a Gross Margin at +74.14. Aurora Mobile Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.39.

Aurora Mobile Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Aurora Mobile Limited [JG]

There are presently around $13 million, or 16.80% of JG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JG stocks are: FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD with ownership of 8,723,205, which is approximately -3.386% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; FIL LTD, holding 6,672,009 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.6 million in JG stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $99000.0 in JG stock with ownership of nearly -1.829% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Mobile Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Mobile Limited [NASDAQ:JG] by around 40,497 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 937,188 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 14,717,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,695,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JG stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,185 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 541,556 shares during the same period.