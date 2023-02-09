Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. [ARGO] gain 12.92% so far this year. What now?

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: ARGO] traded at a high on 02/08/23, posting a 3.84 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $29.19. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Brookfield Reinsurance to Acquire Argo in $1.1 Billion Transaction.

Argo Shareholders to Receive $30.00 per Share in Cash.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6109605 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. stands at 1.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.00%.

The market cap for ARGO stock reached $1.02 billion, with 35.01 million shares outstanding and 33.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 158.10K shares, ARGO reached a trading volume of 6109605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. [ARGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARGO shares is $29.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Compass Point analysts kept a Neutral rating on ARGO stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ARGO shares from 70 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83.

How has ARGO stock performed recently?

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. [ARGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.15. With this latest performance, ARGO shares gained by 8.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.33 for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. [ARGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.76, while it was recorded at 28.22 for the last single week of trading, and 29.32 for the last 200 days.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. [ARGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. [ARGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.39. Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.10.

Earnings analysis for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. [ARGO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. [ARGO]

There are presently around $948 million, or 91.90% of ARGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARGO stocks are: VOCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,317,697, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,209,612 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.69 million in ARGO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $65.72 million in ARGO stock with ownership of nearly 2.297% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:ARGO] by around 4,183,957 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 3,762,059 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 24,520,521 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,466,537 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARGO stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 743,430 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,028,896 shares during the same period.