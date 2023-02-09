Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] gain 8.37% so far this year. What now?

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] closed the trading session at $177.76 on 02/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $177.40, while the highest price level was $179.87. The company report on January 25, 2023 that Analog Devices, Inc. to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced it will release financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2023 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Following the press release, the Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, the same day. Vincent Roche, Chief Executive Officer and Chair, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Lucarelli, Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A will discuss ADI’s results and business outlook.

The conference call can be listened to live on the internet on Analog Devices’ Investor Relations website at investor.analog.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.37 percent and weekly performance of 0.66 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, ADI reached to a volume of 3520496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $194.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $190 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Analog Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $180 to $190, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on ADI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 4.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 40.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

ADI stock trade performance evaluation

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.66. With this latest performance, ADI shares gained by 6.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.57 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 168.49, while it was recorded at 178.89 for the last single week of trading, and 158.70 for the last 200 days.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.37 and a Gross Margin at +54.19. Analog Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.88.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.36.

Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to 14.87%.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $77,313 million, or 89.30% of ADI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,878,473, which is approximately 0.304% of the company’s market cap and around 0.35% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,266,420 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.51 billion in ADI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $3.78 billion in ADI stock with ownership of nearly -13.106% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Analog Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 650 institutional holders increased their position in Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI] by around 22,640,858 shares. Additionally, 603 investors decreased positions by around 25,150,326 shares, while 215 investors held positions by with 387,136,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 434,927,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADI stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,582,391 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 2,622,665 shares during the same period.