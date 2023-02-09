Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR] Stock trading around $0.19 per share: What’s Next?

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ALLR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.06% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -21.77%. The company report on January 20, 2023 that Allarity Therapeutics Announces Adjournment of 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Boston, MA U.S.A. (January 20, 2023) — Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (“Allarity” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel oncology therapeutics together with drug-specific DRP® companion diagnostics for personalized cancer care today announced that the Company’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Meeting”), on January 19, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) was adjourned without any business being conducted.

Over the last 12 months, ALLR stock dropped by -97.70%. The average equity rating for ALLR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.24 million, with 9.87 million shares outstanding and 8.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, ALLR stock reached a trading volume of 2824697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allarity Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29.

ALLR Stock Performance Analysis:

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.77. With this latest performance, ALLR shares dropped by -14.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.23 for Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2935, while it was recorded at 0.2261 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0275 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Allarity Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -116.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.18.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.70% of ALLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLR stocks are: LMR PARTNERS LLP with ownership of 46,033, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.71% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 29,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6000.0 in ALLR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $5000.0 in ALLR stock with ownership of nearly -70.719% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allarity Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ALLR] by around 16,154 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 107,535 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 27,735 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLR stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,147 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 32,559 shares during the same period.