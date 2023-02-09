Akanda Corp. [AKAN] is 43.89% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Akanda Corp. [NASDAQ: AKAN] price plunged by -16.83 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Akanda Corp.’s Chief Executive Officer Submits Resignation.

International medical cannabis platform company Akanda Corp. (“Akanda” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKAN) today announced that Tejinder Virk resigned from his position as CEO and Director of the Company. Mr. Virk notified the Company of his resignation on February 3, 2023.

Mr. Virk’s resignation was a result of disagreement with the company regarding contractual obligations owed pursuant to the Service Agreement dated June 2, 2021 (the “Service Agreement”) between Mr. Virk, Halo Labs Inc., as guarantor, and Canmart Limited, a subsidiary of the Company (“Canmart”). According to Mr. Virk, the Company and Canmart committed a breach of the Service Agreement by failing to pay him monies and benefits owed.

A sum of 5052280 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.78M shares. Akanda Corp. shares reached a high of $0.26 and dropped to a low of $0.196 until finishing in the latest session at $0.21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akanda Corp. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 65.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19.

Akanda Corp. [AKAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.94. With this latest performance, AKAN shares gained by 12.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.85% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.22 for Akanda Corp. [AKAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2018, while it was recorded at 0.2591 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0006 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akanda Corp. [AKAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -14772.98 and a Gross Margin at -6493.36. Akanda Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19625.88.

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of AKAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKAN stocks are: UBS GROUP AG with ownership of 62,810, which is approximately 553.862% of the company’s market cap and around 65.94% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 28,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6000.0 in AKAN stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $6000.0 in AKAN stock with ownership of nearly 9.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Akanda Corp. [NASDAQ:AKAN] by around 68,635 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 401,781 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 316,575 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,841 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKAN stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,047 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 343,318 shares during the same period.