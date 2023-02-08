ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] moved down -2.88: Why It’s Important

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE: ZIM] closed the trading session at $21.61 on 02/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.08, while the highest price level was $22.38. The company report on January 10, 2023 that 40Seas, a New Fintech Platform Designed to Modernize Cross-Border Trade Financing, Secures Funding of $111 Million from ZIM and Team8.

Funding equity round, led by Team8 with participation from ZIM, comes as fintech startup emerges from stealth mode to close the $1.7 trillion global trade finance gap.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.71 percent and weekly performance of 14.04 percent. The stock has been moved at -58.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 26.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, ZIM reached to a volume of 4416063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIM shares is $29.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIM stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $79 to $40, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on ZIM stock. On June 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ZIM shares from 43.60 to 53.30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIM in the course of the last twelve months was 0.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

ZIM stock trade performance evaluation

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.04. With this latest performance, ZIM shares gained by 26.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.63 for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.67, while it was recorded at 21.82 for the last single week of trading, and 36.60 for the last 200 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.02 and a Gross Margin at +56.33. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 190.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 73.27.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $908 million, or 38.80% of ZIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIM stocks are: ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 3,882,162, which is approximately 3.015% of the company’s market cap and around 22.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,361,309 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.64 million in ZIM stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $65.1 million in ZIM stock with ownership of nearly 6.709% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE:ZIM] by around 7,080,241 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 15,123,250 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 19,815,048 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,018,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIM stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,474,708 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 5,841,266 shares during the same period.