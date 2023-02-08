why The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $155.32

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] price plunged by -0.85 percent to reach at -$1.21. The company report on February 6, 2023 that Old Spice Delivers Smelf-Confidence Under the Spotlight with New Musical-Inspired Campaign.

The Campaign Kicks Off During Super Bowl LVII Festivities with its First-Ever Old Spice Mascot.

Old Spice is pulling back the curtain on its new Smelf-Confidence campaign with two musical theater-inspired ad spots. The campaign continues to tell the story of how Old Spice gives guys confidence under the spotlight, with freshness all day and swagger all night. Highlighted in the spots is Swaggy Spice, the brand’s first-ever Old Spice mascot, who will make his debut this week at Super Bowl LVII Opening Night.

A sum of 6107964 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.72M shares. The Procter & Gamble Company shares reached a high of $142.64 and dropped to a low of $141.01 until finishing in the latest session at $141.40.

The one-year PG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.96. The average equity rating for PG stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $155.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2022, representing the official price target for The Procter & Gamble Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on PG stock. On March 30, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PG shares from 181 to 165.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 57.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

PG Stock Performance Analysis:

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.28. With this latest performance, PG shares dropped by -5.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.50 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.33, while it was recorded at 142.35 for the last single week of trading, and 143.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Procter & Gamble Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.34 and a Gross Margin at +47.65. The Procter & Gamble Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.47.

The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

PG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 5.07%.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $212,140 million, or 65.50% of PG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 224,570,227, which is approximately 0.988% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 161,904,833 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.89 billion in PG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.81 billion in PG stock with ownership of nearly 0.767% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Procter & Gamble Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,596 institutional holders increased their position in The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG] by around 39,021,614 shares. Additionally, 1,379 investors decreased positions by around 58,049,701 shares, while 404 investors held positions by with 1,403,211,668 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,500,282,983 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PG stock had 195 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,438,759 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 7,069,427 shares during the same period.