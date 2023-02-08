why Netflix Inc. [NFLX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $353.49

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ: NFLX] gained 0.41% or 1.47 points to close at $362.95 with a heavy trading volume of 6251144 shares. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Netflix Releases Fourth-Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has released its fourth-quarter 2022 financial results by posting them to its website. Please visit the Netflix investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.net to view the Q4’22 financial results and letter to shareholders.

A video interview with Netflix Founder and Executive Chairman Reed Hastings, co-CEO Ted Sarandos, co-CEO Greg Peters, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann and VP, IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will be available at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time at youtube.com/netflixir. The interview will be conducted by Jessica Reif Ehrlich, BofA Securities. Questions that investors would like to see asked should be sent to jessica.reif@bofa.com.

It opened the trading session at $358.51, the shares rose to $364.1799 and dropped to $354.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NFLX points out that the company has recorded 55.45% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -123.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.35M shares, NFLX reached to a volume of 6251144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Netflix Inc. [NFLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFLX shares is $353.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Netflix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $366 to $417. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Netflix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $400 to $410, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on NFLX stock. On January 20, 2023, analysts increased their price target for NFLX shares from 225 to 250.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netflix Inc. is set at 11.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for NFLX in the course of the last twelve months was 100.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for NFLX stock

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.57. With this latest performance, NFLX shares gained by 15.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.80 for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 320.21, while it was recorded at 363.84 for the last single week of trading, and 247.00 for the last 200 days.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Netflix Inc. [NFLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.82 and a Gross Margin at +39.37. Netflix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.21.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.64.

Netflix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Netflix Inc. go to 15.97%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Netflix Inc. [NFLX]

There are presently around $125,373 million, or 80.30% of NFLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,119,551, which is approximately 1.547% of the company’s market cap and around 1.44% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,037,016 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.18 billion in NFLX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $7.27 billion in NFLX stock with ownership of nearly 18.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Netflix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 923 institutional holders increased their position in Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ:NFLX] by around 34,347,498 shares. Additionally, 815 investors decreased positions by around 22,005,446 shares, while 213 investors held positions by with 289,075,686 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 345,428,630 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NFLX stock had 309 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,676,688 shares, while 140 institutional investors sold positions of 3,875,091 shares during the same period.