why Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $135.01

Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ: EA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.77% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.27%. The company report on February 6, 2023 that EA SPORTS Madden NFL 23 Predicts Philadelphia Eagles To Win Super Bowl LVII 31-17.

Madden NFL, Microsoft, Nike, DICK’S Sporting Goods and Arizona Cardinals Join Together for Community Event at Camelback High School to Highlight Youth Sports.

Join Football Fans Everywhere Celebrating the Conclusion of the NFL Season by Playing Madden NFL 23.

Over the last 12 months, EA stock dropped by -17.09%. The one-year Electronic Arts Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.43. The average equity rating for EA stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $32.10 billion, with 278.00 million shares outstanding and 274.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, EA stock reached a trading volume of 4632452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EA shares is $135.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Electronic Arts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Electronic Arts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $140 to $130, while Atlantic Equities kept a Neutral rating on EA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electronic Arts Inc. is set at 2.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for EA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for EA in the course of the last twelve months was 20.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

EA Stock Performance Analysis:

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.27. With this latest performance, EA shares dropped by -7.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.22 for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.33, while it was recorded at 114.61 for the last single week of trading, and 126.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Electronic Arts Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.30 and a Gross Margin at +71.01. Electronic Arts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.83.

Electronic Arts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

EA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Electronic Arts Inc. go to 3.35%.

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28,207 million, or 94.00% of EA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,129,595, which is approximately -2.449% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,630,793 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.47 billion in EA stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $1.83 billion in EA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Electronic Arts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 424 institutional holders increased their position in Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ:EA] by around 12,258,001 shares. Additionally, 480 investors decreased positions by around 14,537,743 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 220,246,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 247,042,530 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EA stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 917,919 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 2,430,022 shares during the same period.