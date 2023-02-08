why Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.60

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE: BRX] jumped around 0.18 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $23.40 at the close of the session, up 0.78%. The company report on February 3, 2023 that BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF JOHN G. SCHREIBER FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND APPOINTMENT OF SHERYL M. CROSLAND AS NEW CHAIR.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) (“Brixmor” or the “Company”) announced today that John G. Schreiber, the chair of the Company’s board of directors (“Board”), will retire from the Board at the end of his current term, which will conclude as of the adjournment of the 2023 Annual Meeting of the Company’s Stockholders. Mr. Schreiber has served as chair of the Board since the Company’s initial public offering in 2013. Sheryl M. Crosland, a current independent director, will replace Mr. Schreiber as chair of the Board effective as of his retirement.

“John’s vision, wisdom and strategic leadership have been immensely valuable to the Board and management and have been a critical part of our success,” commented James Taylor, CEO and President. “We are grateful for John’s many contributions, for his unerring judgment, for his incisive wit, and for his service and dedication to our Company and our stockholders. We are a better company for having had the benefit of working with John. We thank John and wish him the very best. We are excited to have Sheryl assume the role of Chair and look forward to benefitting from her capable leadership and deep industry experience.”.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. stock is now 3.22% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BRX Stock saw the intraday high of $23.515 and lowest of $22.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.19, which means current price is +8.74% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, BRX reached a trading volume of 5177991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRX shares is $24.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $26 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Brixmor Property Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $20, while Jefferies kept a Underperform rating on BRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brixmor Property Group Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has BRX stock performed recently?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.55. With this latest performance, BRX shares gained by 1.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.29 for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.72, while it was recorded at 23.54 for the last single week of trading, and 22.04 for the last 200 days.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.61 and a Gross Margin at +45.76. Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.22.

Earnings analysis for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. go to 3.72%.

Insider trade positions for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]

There are presently around $6,754 million, or 99.40% of BRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,506,473, which is approximately 0.609% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,059,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $820.39 million in BRX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $421.78 million in BRX stock with ownership of nearly -7.144% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brixmor Property Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE:BRX] by around 11,966,956 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 14,140,729 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 262,517,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 288,625,211 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRX stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,243,276 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 629,106 shares during the same period.