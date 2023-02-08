why Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.25

Blink Charging Co. [NASDAQ: BLNK] loss -13.64% or -1.89 points to close at $11.97 with a heavy trading volume of 11276001 shares. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Blink Charging Announces Pricing of its Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock.

Blink intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund EV charging station deployments, to finance the costs of acquiring or investing in competitive and complementary businesses, products and technologies as a part of its growth strategy, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

It opened the trading session at $12.40, the shares rose to $12.46 and dropped to $11.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BLNK points out that the company has recorded -50.25% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, BLNK reached to a volume of 11276001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLNK shares is $24.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Blink Charging Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Blink Charging Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. analysts kept a Hold rating on BLNK stock. On February 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BLNK shares from 41 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blink Charging Co. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25.

Trading performance analysis for BLNK stock

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.05. With this latest performance, BLNK shares gained by 6.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.68 for Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.76, while it was recorded at 13.77 for the last single week of trading, and 16.55 for the last 200 days.

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] shares currently have an operating margin of -265.11 and a Gross Margin at -176.01. Blink Charging Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -263.22.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.46.

Blink Charging Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]

There are presently around $175 million, or 28.80% of BLNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLNK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,632,649, which is approximately 0.534% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,177,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.06 million in BLNK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.84 million in BLNK stock with ownership of nearly -0.915% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blink Charging Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Blink Charging Co. [NASDAQ:BLNK] by around 3,258,560 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 928,688 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 10,440,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,627,507 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLNK stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,251,636 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 90,717 shares during the same period.