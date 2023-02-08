WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] Is Currently 33.68 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

WeTrade Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WETG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 33.68% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 30.53%. The company report on February 1, 2023 that WeTrade Group Launches its Xiamen Branch to Vigorously Develop the “Green Planet Renren Power Plant” Project.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

WeTrade Group Inc. (“WeTrade” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WETG), a global diversified “software as a service” (“SaaS”) technology service provider committed to providing technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across different industries, today announced that it had set up a branch in Xiamen, China to focus on the development of the “Green Planet·Renren Power Plant” project.

Under the “Green Planet·Renren Power Plant” project, WeTrade connects the producers and lessors of off-grid new energy equipment through technical services on a matchmaking platform provided by WeTrade, in exchange for service commissions.

Over the last 12 months, WETG stock dropped by -92.93%.

The market cap for the stock reached $81.04 million, with 192.77 million shares outstanding and 62.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, WETG stock reached a trading volume of 4702876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for WeTrade Group Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for WETG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

WETG Stock Performance Analysis:

WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.53. With this latest performance, WETG shares dropped by -8.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WETG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.33 for WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5055, while it was recorded at 0.3250 for the last single week of trading, and 3.8459 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WeTrade Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.68 and a Gross Margin at +81.10. WeTrade Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.99.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 31.36.

WeTrade Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.00 and a Current Ratio set at 11.00.

WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.10% of WETG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WETG stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 1,839,536, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 68.13% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 167,134 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69000.0 in WETG stocks shares; and EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $13000.0 in WETG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in WeTrade Group Inc. [NASDAQ:WETG] by around 2,119,028 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,119,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WETG stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,119,028 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.