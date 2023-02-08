Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Western Digital Corporation [WDC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ: WDC] gained 1.96% or 0.83 points to close at $43.08 with a heavy trading volume of 3906836 shares. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Western Digital Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

News Summary.

Second quarter revenue was $3.11 billion, at the high end of the guidance range.

It opened the trading session at $42.25, the shares rose to $43.275 and dropped to $41.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WDC points out that the company has recorded -9.46% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -44.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.08M shares, WDC reached to a volume of 3906836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Western Digital Corporation [WDC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDC shares is $45.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Western Digital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Western Digital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $43 to $31, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on WDC stock. On September 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for WDC shares from 62 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Digital Corporation is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.71.

Trading performance analysis for WDC stock

Western Digital Corporation [WDC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.98. With this latest performance, WDC shares gained by 15.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.82 for Western Digital Corporation [WDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.78, while it was recorded at 43.30 for the last single week of trading, and 43.13 for the last 200 days.

Western Digital Corporation [WDC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Digital Corporation [WDC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.52 and a Gross Margin at +32.83. Western Digital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.73.

Western Digital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Western Digital Corporation [WDC]

There are presently around $11,883 million, or 89.60% of WDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,628,762, which is approximately 0.98% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,958,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in WDC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $534.27 million in WDC stock with ownership of nearly -0.491% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Western Digital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 240 institutional holders increased their position in Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ:WDC] by around 37,449,859 shares. Additionally, 314 investors decreased positions by around 25,022,180 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 213,362,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 275,834,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WDC stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,560,839 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 4,097,016 shares during the same period.