Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Linde plc [LIN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Linde plc [NYSE: LIN] gained 4.42% on the last trading session, reaching $337.12 price per share at the time. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Linde plc: Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2022 Results (Earnings Release Tables Attached).

Full-Year Highlights.

Linde plc represents 497.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $170.38 billion with the latest information. LIN stock price has been found in the range of $318.88 to $337.42.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, LIN reached a trading volume of 5987951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Linde plc [LIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIN shares is $362.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Linde plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Linde plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Linde plc is set at 7.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for LIN in the course of the last twelve months was 36.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for LIN stock

Linde plc [LIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.87. With this latest performance, LIN shares gained by 6.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.09 for Linde plc [LIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 329.24, while it was recorded at 329.34 for the last single week of trading, and 305.82 for the last 200 days.

Linde plc [LIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Linde plc [LIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.16 and a Gross Margin at +27.98. Linde plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.50.

Linde plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Linde plc [LIN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Linde plc go to 10.49%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Linde plc [LIN]

There are presently around $130,328 million, or 85.80% of LIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LIN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,393,334, which is approximately 0.181% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,841,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.73 billion in LIN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.72 billion in LIN stock with ownership of nearly -3.492% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Linde plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 720 institutional holders increased their position in Linde plc [NYSE:LIN] by around 18,599,438 shares. Additionally, 614 investors decreased positions by around 15,885,329 shares, while 221 investors held positions by with 352,107,987 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 386,592,754 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIN stock had 164 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,971,034 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 1,802,836 shares during the same period.