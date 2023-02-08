Wall Street Analyst Initiated Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Zomedica Corp. [AMEX: ZOM] loss -0.85% on the last trading session, reaching $0.28 price per share at the time. The company report on January 25, 2023 that RedChip CEO Dave Gentry Invited to Join Forbes Business Council.

Zomedica Corp. represents 979.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $285.91 million with the latest information. ZOM stock price has been found in the range of $0.28 to $0.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.13M shares, ZOM reached a trading volume of 5437795 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZOM shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Zomedica Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zomedica Corp. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

Trading performance analysis for ZOM stock

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.74. With this latest performance, ZOM shares gained by 20.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.24 for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2198, while it was recorded at 0.2850 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2386 for the last 200 days.

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -517.14 and a Gross Margin at +46.32. Zomedica Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -444.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.61.

Zomedica Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.50 and a Current Ratio set at 17.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]

There are presently around $26 million, or 9.70% of ZOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,329,005, which is approximately 5.111% of the company’s market cap and around 1.48% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,320,780 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.18 million in ZOM stocks shares; and CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC., currently with $3.15 million in ZOM stock with ownership of nearly 0.179% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zomedica Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Zomedica Corp. [AMEX:ZOM] by around 3,356,333 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 5,712,382 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 83,166,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,234,968 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZOM stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 549,789 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,751,674 shares during the same period.