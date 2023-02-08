Wall Street Analyst Downgrade VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. What else is Wall St. saying

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTGN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -16.83% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.00%. The company report on February 6, 2023 that Vistagen to Report Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results on February 7, 2023.

Vistagen (NASDAQ: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to report financial results for its fiscal year 2023 third quarter ended December 31, 2022 and provide a corporate update.

Event: Vistagen Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter Results Conference CallDate: Tuesday, February 7, 2023Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)US Dial-in (Toll Free): 1-877-407-9716TOLL/International Dial-in: 1-201-493-6779Conference ID: 13735532Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1593644&tp_key=b10e7e1927.

Over the last 12 months, VTGN stock dropped by -82.55%. The average equity rating for VTGN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $46.41 million, with 206.81 million shares outstanding and 205.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.56M shares, VTGN stock reached a trading volume of 12894312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]:

William Blair have made an estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

VTGN Stock Performance Analysis:

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.00. With this latest performance, VTGN shares gained by 69.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.34 for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1521, while it was recorded at 0.2652 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4424 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4308.68 and a Gross Margin at +26.49. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4307.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.22.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14 million, or 28.90% of VTGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,694,556, which is approximately -0.183% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 9,096,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.27 million in VTGN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.4 million in VTGN stock with ownership of nearly 44.583% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTGN] by around 13,558,572 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 94,471,337 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 51,763,263 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,266,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTGN stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,041,024 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 85,217,601 shares during the same period.