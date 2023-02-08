Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Salesforce Inc. [CRM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Salesforce Inc. [NYSE: CRM] price surged by 1.32 percent to reach at $2.23. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Salesforce Announces Timing of its Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Results Conference Call.

Results to be released on March 1, 2023, after market close.

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023 results will be released on Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2023, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results with the investment community. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Salesforce Investor Relations website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

A sum of 6175429 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.91M shares. Salesforce Inc. shares reached a high of $171.73 and dropped to a low of $166.61 until finishing in the latest session at $171.28.

The one-year CRM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.28. The average equity rating for CRM stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Salesforce Inc. [CRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRM shares is $190.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Salesforce Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Salesforce Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $200 to $140, while Atlantic Equities kept a Neutral rating on CRM stock. On January 11, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CRM shares from 134 to 119.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Salesforce Inc. is set at 5.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRM in the course of the last twelve months was 31.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Salesforce Inc. [CRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.97. With this latest performance, CRM shares gained by 21.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.69 for Salesforce Inc. [CRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.41, while it was recorded at 171.57 for the last single week of trading, and 160.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Salesforce Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Salesforce Inc. [CRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.07 and a Gross Margin at +65.65. Salesforce Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.75.

Salesforce Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

CRM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Salesforce Inc. go to 18.30%.

Salesforce Inc. [CRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $131,227 million, or 79.50% of CRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 80,449,523, which is approximately 1.391% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 68,810,159 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.79 billion in CRM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.68 billion in CRM stock with ownership of nearly 1.324% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Salesforce Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 882 institutional holders increased their position in Salesforce Inc. [NYSE:CRM] by around 55,384,020 shares. Additionally, 1,140 investors decreased positions by around 52,689,269 shares, while 205 investors held positions by with 658,084,348 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 766,157,637 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRM stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,238,544 shares, while 171 institutional investors sold positions of 4,460,821 shares during the same period.