Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Centene Corporation [CNC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Centene Corporation [NYSE: CNC] closed the trading session at $70.98 on 02/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $68.73, while the highest price level was $71.41. The company report on February 7, 2023 that CENTENE CORPORATION REPORTS 2022 RESULTS.

— 2022 Full Year Diluted EPS of $2.07; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $5.78 –.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.45 percent and weekly performance of -6.90 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, CNC reached to a volume of 6482681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Centene Corporation [CNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $98.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Centene Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Centene Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $103 to $99, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on CNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corporation is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.48.

CNC stock trade performance evaluation

Centene Corporation [CNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.90. With this latest performance, CNC shares dropped by -9.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.38 for Centene Corporation [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.83, while it was recorded at 72.14 for the last single week of trading, and 83.50 for the last 200 days.

Centene Corporation [CNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centene Corporation [CNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.77. Centene Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Centene Corporation [CNC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corporation go to 11.09%.

Centene Corporation [CNC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $37,679 million, or 98.40% of CNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,173,608, which is approximately -0.246% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 48,666,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.45 billion in CNC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.99 billion in CNC stock with ownership of nearly -0.8% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Centene Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 428 institutional holders increased their position in Centene Corporation [NYSE:CNC] by around 31,122,339 shares. Additionally, 400 investors decreased positions by around 38,713,251 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 460,997,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 530,833,006 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNC stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,033,682 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 14,757,632 shares during the same period.