Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] stock Upgrade by Cowen analyst, price target now $20

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] price surged by 7.39 percent to reach at $1.05. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Vertiv Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results before market open on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The press release will contain a link to the presentation materials providing a fourth quarter and full year 2022 update, which will be available on Vertiv’s website at investors.vertiv.com. Vertiv’s management team will discuss the results during a conference call the same day, starting at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast of the live conference call can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of Vertiv’s website at investors.vertiv.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available for 30 days following the webcast.

A sum of 4990870 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.69M shares. Vertiv Holdings Co shares reached a high of $15.29 and dropped to a low of $14.185 until finishing in the latest session at $15.25.

The one-year VRT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.29. The average equity rating for VRT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $29 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Vertiv Holdings Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11.50, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on VRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.24. With this latest performance, VRT shares gained by 8.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.38 for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.98, while it was recorded at 14.76 for the last single week of trading, and 12.19 for the last 200 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

There are presently around $5,304 million, or 93.50% of VRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 37,955,215, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.24% of the total institutional ownership; BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, holding 34,474,177 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $525.73 million in VRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $408.89 million in VRT stock with ownership of nearly 0.589% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertiv Holdings Co stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE:VRT] by around 41,873,410 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 29,787,760 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 276,161,907 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 347,823,077 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRT stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,288,142 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 10,845,627 shares during the same period.