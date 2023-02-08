UiPath Inc. [PATH] is 32.34% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

UiPath Inc. [NYSE: PATH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.02% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.51%. The company report on February 7, 2023 that UiPath Honored Again for Delivering World-Class Customer Service.

For third year in a row, UiPath receives the Customer Relationship Management Institute’s prestigious NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award℠ for superior customer service.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced that it has received the 2022 NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award℠ (NFSB) from the Customer Relationship Management Institute (CRMI) LLC in recognition of achieving excellence in customer service and support for the UiPath Business Automation Platform. This marks the third consecutive year that UiPath has been honored with this recognition, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to building profitable, long-term customer loyalty by continuously exceeding customer expectations.

Over the last 12 months, PATH stock dropped by -52.38%. The one-year UiPath Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.52. The average equity rating for PATH stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.68 billion, with 550.16 million shares outstanding and 415.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.27M shares, PATH stock reached a trading volume of 6007502 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on UiPath Inc. [PATH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $17.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for UiPath Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $17 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $15, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on PATH stock. On September 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PATH shares from 40 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91.

PATH Stock Performance Analysis:

UiPath Inc. [PATH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.51. With this latest performance, PATH shares gained by 43.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.52 for UiPath Inc. [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.51, while it was recorded at 17.02 for the last single week of trading, and 15.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UiPath Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UiPath Inc. [PATH] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.14 and a Gross Margin at +80.91. UiPath Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.57.

UiPath Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

PATH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UiPath Inc. go to 31.68%.

UiPath Inc. [PATH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,174 million, or 63.80% of PATH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 44,054,842, which is approximately -4.403% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,463,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $478.75 million in PATH stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $474.0 million in PATH stock with ownership of nearly 22.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

167 institutional holders increased their position in UiPath Inc. [NYSE:PATH] by around 32,706,197 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 32,795,797 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 242,117,242 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 307,619,236 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PATH stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,437,002 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 16,958,543 shares during the same period.