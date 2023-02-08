Truist slashes price target on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] – find out why.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] loss -1.20% on the last trading session, reaching $28.72 price per share at the time. The company report on February 6, 2023 that ZoomInfo Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results.

Fourth Quarter GAAP Revenue of $301.7 million Grows 36% year-over-year.

Fourth Quarter GAAP Operating Income Margin of 17% and Adjusted Operating Income Margin of 42%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. represents 401.96 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.01 billion with the latest information. ZI stock price has been found in the range of $28.47 to $29.32.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.24M shares, ZI reached a trading volume of 8137805 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $38.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $35 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $66, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on ZI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 37.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for ZI stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.86. With this latest performance, ZI shares gained by 10.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.19 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.03, while it was recorded at 28.91 for the last single week of trading, and 37.72 for the last 200 days.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.53 and a Gross Margin at +79.27. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.63.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.54.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 30.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]

There are presently around $9,873 million, or 90.10% of ZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZI stocks are: CARLYLE GROUP INC. with ownership of 38,021,415, which is approximately -8.758% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,188,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $809.58 million in ZI stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $703.81 million in ZI stock with ownership of nearly 7.542% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 245 institutional holders increased their position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ZI] by around 48,807,201 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 75,210,551 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 219,764,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 343,782,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZI stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,304,611 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 2,971,048 shares during the same period.