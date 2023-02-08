Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] is 7.79% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ: TCOM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.54% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.87%. The company report on January 20, 2023 that WTTC and Trip.com Group global traveler report reveals shift towards sustainable travel.

Travelers set to splurge on international travel this year.

“Demand for travel is now stronger than ever,” says WTTC President & CEO Julia Simpson.

Over the last 12 months, TCOM stock rose by 36.62%. The one-year Trip.com Group Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.02. The average equity rating for TCOM stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.26 billion, with 647.91 million shares outstanding and 641.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.10M shares, TCOM stock reached a trading volume of 4727524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCOM shares is $41.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Trip.com Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $28 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Trip.com Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trip.com Group Limited is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.99.

TCOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.87. With this latest performance, TCOM shares dropped by -3.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.10 for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.29, while it was recorded at 36.62 for the last single week of trading, and 27.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Trip.com Group Limited Fundamentals:

Trip.com Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,228 million, or 53.00% of TCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCOM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 28,633,010, which is approximately 7.38% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 27,784,808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in TCOM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $761.76 million in TCOM stock with ownership of nearly 1.636% of the company’s market capitalization.

162 institutional holders increased their position in Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ:TCOM] by around 53,406,495 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 44,367,855 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 231,996,344 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 329,770,694 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCOM stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,935,103 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 6,916,203 shares during the same period.