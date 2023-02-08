TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC] Stock trading around $1.48 per share: What’s Next?

TMC the metals company Inc. [NASDAQ: TMC] gained 23.33% or 0.28 points to close at $1.48 with a heavy trading volume of 7178567 shares. The company report on January 26, 2023 that The Metals Company Announces Conference and Event Schedule for Q1 2023.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Following the successful conclusion of the first integrated nodule collection system trials in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean since the 1970s and of the environmental impact monitoring campaign conducted by its subsidiary, Nauru Ocean Resources Inc (NORI)., The Metals Company (Nasdaq: TMC) (“TMC” or “the Company”), an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, intends to participate at the following in-person conferences and summits being held by leading organizations in the first quarter of 2023:.

ConferencesNAATBatt Annual Meeting & ConferenceDate: February 20-23, 2023Format: In-person Location: Wigwam Resort, Phoenix, Arizona, USAAttendees: Erica Ocampo, Chief Sustainability OfficerRegistration: https://nac.naatbatt.org/naatbatt-annual-conference-2023/registration/.

It opened the trading session at $1.29, the shares rose to $1.49 and dropped to $1.24, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TMC points out that the company has recorded 57.28% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -190.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, TMC reached to a volume of 7178567 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMC shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for TMC the metals company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for TMC the metals company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TMC the metals company Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

Trading performance analysis for TMC stock

TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 70.15. With this latest performance, TMC shares gained by 77.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.01 for TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8186, while it was recorded at 1.1367 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0272 for the last 200 days.

TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.01.

TMC the metals company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]

There are presently around $13 million, or 11.90% of TMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMC stocks are: BAIRD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. with ownership of 2,029,194, which is approximately 0.176% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; RONIT CAPITAL LLP, holding 1,713,891 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.54 million in TMC stocks shares; and FIRST MANHATTAN CO, currently with $1.48 million in TMC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TMC the metals company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in TMC the metals company Inc. [NASDAQ:TMC] by around 2,818,170 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 2,577,136 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 3,245,370 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,640,676 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMC stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,204,499 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,147,205 shares during the same period.