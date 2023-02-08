The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] Is Currently -0.04 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: PNC] slipped around -0.06 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $162.94 at the close of the session, down -0.04%. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Harris Williams Advises Scott Dunn on its Pending Sale to Flight Centre Travel Group.

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising Scott Dunn, a portfolio company of Inflexion Private Equity (Inflexion), on its pending sale to Flight Centre Travel Group (ASX: FLT; FCTG). Scott Dunn is one of the world’s leading luxury tour operators. The transaction is being led by Will Bain, Ed Arkus, Krishna Patel and Ruben Pinheiro of the Harris Williams Consumer Group.

“The Scott Dunn management team has built a phenomenal business—a truly guest-centric and multi-award-winning brand with a market-leading position in the luxury travel space,” said Will Bain, a managing director at Harris Williams. “We are delighted to be working with the Scott Dunn team on this transaction. FCTG will be a fantastic partner for the business to continue its strong growth on the international stage, and we look forward to following their progress in the years ahead.”.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stock is now 3.17% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PNC Stock saw the intraday high of $164.00 and lowest of $160.33 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 214.50, which means current price is +10.77% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, PNC reached a trading volume of 3889836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNC shares is $173.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $190 to $176. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $200 to $190, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on PNC stock. On January 05, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PNC shares from 157 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is set at 3.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 116.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNC in the course of the last twelve months was 14.81.

How has PNC stock performed recently?

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.51. With this latest performance, PNC shares dropped by -0.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.76 for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.18, while it was recorded at 164.46 for the last single week of trading, and 160.99 for the last 200 days.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.74. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.08.

Earnings analysis for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. go to 10.96%.

Insider trade positions for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]

There are presently around $54,484 million, or 84.90% of PNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,505,547, which is approximately 0.533% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,532,067 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.97 billion in PNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.0 billion in PNC stock with ownership of nearly 3.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 671 institutional holders increased their position in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE:PNC] by around 23,514,459 shares. Additionally, 587 investors decreased positions by around 26,771,494 shares, while 266 investors held positions by with 284,095,284 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 334,381,237 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PNC stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,583,657 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 700,323 shares during the same period.