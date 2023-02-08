The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] Revenue clocked in at $20.48 billion, up 13.50% YTD: What’s Next?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ: GT] closed the trading session at $11.52 on 02/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.18, while the highest price level was $11.635. The company report on January 27, 2023 that GOODYEAR ANNOUNCES COST SAVINGS ACTIONS.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced cost savings actions in response to a challenging industry environment and cost pressure driven by inflation.

Planned rationalization and workforce reorganization would result in an approximately 5% reduction in salaried staff globally, or about 500 positions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.50 percent and weekly performance of 2.40 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, GT reached to a volume of 5377172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GT shares is $13.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2022, representing the official price target for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $15, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on GT stock. On May 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GT shares from 15 to 15.30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for GT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.32.

GT stock trade performance evaluation

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.40. With this latest performance, GT shares gained by 5.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.02 for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.94, while it was recorded at 11.47 for the last single week of trading, and 11.86 for the last 200 days.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.83 and a Gross Margin at +24.11. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.03.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company go to -2.93%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,631 million, or 82.20% of GT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,454,080, which is approximately -7.838% of the company’s market cap and around 0.41% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,220,515 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $325.1 million in GT stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $233.88 million in GT stock with ownership of nearly -1.883% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ:GT] by around 20,091,652 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 22,344,593 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 185,964,954 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,401,199 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GT stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,475,740 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 10,492,735 shares during the same period.