TechnipFMC plc [FTI] Stock trading around $13.51 per share: What’s Next?

TechnipFMC plc [NYSE: FTI] closed the trading session at $13.51 on 02/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.98, while the highest price level was $13.57. The company report on January 31, 2023 that TechnipFMC Appoints Robert G. Gwin to its Board of Directors.

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (the “Company”) today announced that Robert G. Gwin, former President of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective February 1, 2023. The Company also announced that Peter Mellbye will retire from the Board and will not stand for re-election at the Company’s next annual general meeting.

Doug Pferdehirt, Chair and CEO of TechnipFMC, stated: “Since joining the Board in 2013, Peter has been a tremendous leader, partner and contributor. We have greatly benefitted from his leadership during the evolution of our company and wish him well in his retirement.” Mr. Pferdehirt continued, “I am delighted to welcome Bob to the Board. He is a proven board member and global business leader, who has tremendous knowledge of our industry and company. He has spent over 30 years working in numerous areas of finance and operations and brings extensive strategic thinking and financial acumen to our Board. Bob brings a skillset that strengthens our Board of Directors and complements its capabilities.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.83 percent and weekly performance of -2.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 62.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.27M shares, FTI reached to a volume of 6973180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TechnipFMC plc [FTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTI shares is $14.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for TechnipFMC plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2022, representing the official price target for TechnipFMC plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on FTI stock. On October 06, 2022, analysts increased their price target for FTI shares from 9 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TechnipFMC plc is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTI in the course of the last twelve months was 52.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

FTI stock trade performance evaluation

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.74. With this latest performance, FTI shares gained by 8.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.70 for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.41, while it was recorded at 13.34 for the last single week of trading, and 9.46 for the last 200 days.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TechnipFMC plc [FTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.91 and a Gross Margin at +13.16. TechnipFMC plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.36.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.59.

TechnipFMC plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TechnipFMC plc [FTI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TechnipFMC plc go to -2.90%.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,745 million, or 99.94% of FTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 53,044,449, which is approximately -18.094% of the company’s market cap and around 1.33% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 45,221,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $610.94 million in FTI stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $286.88 million in FTI stock with ownership of nearly -10.779% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TechnipFMC plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in TechnipFMC plc [NYSE:FTI] by around 87,524,036 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 81,738,630 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 255,991,363 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 425,254,029 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTI stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,341,515 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 5,132,877 shares during the same period.