T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] stock Downgrade by MoffettNathanson analyst, price target now $174

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] traded at a low on 02/06/23, posting a -2.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $141.97. The company report on February 6, 2023 that T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $3.0 Billion of Senior Notes.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) (“T-Mobile”) announced today that T-Mobile USA, Inc., its direct wholly-owned subsidiary (“T-Mobile USA” or the “Issuer”), has agreed to sell $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 4.950% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “2028 Notes”), $1,250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.050% Senior Notes due 2033 (the “2033 Notes”) and $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.650% Senior Notes due 2053 (the “New 2053 Notes,” and collectively with the 2028 Notes and the 2033 Notes, the “notes”) in a registered public offering. The New 2053 Notes will constitute an additional issuance of T-Mobile USA’s 5.650% Senior Notes due 2053, of which $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount was issued on September 15, 2022.

The offering of the notes is scheduled to close on February 9, 2023, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. T-Mobile USA intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include among other things, share repurchases and refinancing of existing indebtedness on an ongoing basis.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6314086 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of T-Mobile US Inc. stands at 2.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.82%.

The market cap for TMUS stock reached $178.77 billion, with 1.25 billion shares outstanding and 599.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.30M shares, TMUS reached a trading volume of 6314086 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $178.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $153 to $167, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Outperform rating on TMUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 3.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 104.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has TMUS stock performed recently?

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.41. With this latest performance, TMUS shares dropped by -1.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.90 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.54, while it was recorded at 146.88 for the last single week of trading, and 139.62 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 64.25%.

Insider trade positions for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]

There are presently around $75,565 million, or 42.60% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,808,589, which is approximately 2.045% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,976,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.96 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and SOFTBANK GROUP CORP, currently with $5.65 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T-Mobile US Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 633 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 28,339,712 shares. Additionally, 477 investors decreased positions by around 38,931,594 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 464,985,568 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 532,256,874 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,144,506 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 2,601,704 shares during the same period.