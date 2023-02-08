Susquehanna slashes price target on Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] – find out why.

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] traded at a high on 02/07/23, posting a 0.47 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $36.19. The company report on February 6, 2023 that SOUTHWEST AIRLINES DISPATCHERS AND FACILITIES MAINTENANCE TECHNICIANS APPROVE COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENTS.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announced its Dispatchers and Facilities Maintenance Technicians have voted in favor of their new collective bargaining agreements.

“We have now ratified agreements with five of our union-represented workgroups within the past four months,” said Adam Carlisle, Vice President Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines®. “While we are extremely pleased with this progress, we remain steadfastly committed to advancing the negotiations currently underway for four other Southwest workgroups.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5396499 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Southwest Airlines Co. stands at 2.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.90%.

The market cap for LUV stock reached $21.77 billion, with 593.00 million shares outstanding and 591.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.57M shares, LUV reached a trading volume of 5396499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $45.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Southwest Airlines Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUV in the course of the last twelve months was 7.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has LUV stock performed recently?

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.17. With this latest performance, LUV shares gained by 3.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.97 for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.61, while it was recorded at 36.20 for the last single week of trading, and 38.00 for the last 200 days.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.27 and a Gross Margin at +19.95. Southwest Airlines Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.47.

Southwest Airlines Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwest Airlines Co. go to 59.76%.

Insider trade positions for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]

There are presently around $16,252 million, or 76.10% of LUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,861,508, which is approximately 0.993% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 52,741,484 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.91 billion in LUV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.45 billion in LUV stock with ownership of nearly 0.039% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwest Airlines Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 401 institutional holders increased their position in Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE:LUV] by around 44,467,141 shares. Additionally, 436 investors decreased positions by around 46,348,202 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 358,257,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 449,072,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUV stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,349,698 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 2,682,733 shares during the same period.