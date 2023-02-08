Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] gain 29.32% so far this year. What now?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] traded at a high on 02/07/23, posting a 11.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $38.28. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Spirit AeroSystems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results.

Fourth Quarter 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9442821 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stands at 6.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.59%.

The market cap for SPR stock reached $4.22 billion, with 104.70 million shares outstanding and 104.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, SPR reached a trading volume of 9442821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $37.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $49 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock. On November 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SPR shares from 43 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88.

How has SPR stock performed recently?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.89. With this latest performance, SPR shares gained by 14.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.61 for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.76, while it was recorded at 35.84 for the last single week of trading, and 30.03 for the last 200 days.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.00 and a Gross Margin at -2.68. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.68.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.71.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]

There are presently around $3,500 million, or 89.70% of SPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,197,327, which is approximately -0.923% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 6,642,365 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $254.27 million in SPR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $235.66 million in SPR stock with ownership of nearly -2.916% of the company’s market capitalization.

123 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPR] by around 16,071,302 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 12,833,355 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 62,536,819 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,441,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPR stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,418,496 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 3,882,821 shares during the same period.