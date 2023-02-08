SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] stock Resumed by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $4

SelectQuote Inc. [NYSE: SLQT] jumped around 0.61 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.47 at the close of the session, up 70.83%. The company report on February 7, 2023 that SelectQuote, Inc. Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Results.

Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 – Consolidated Earnings Highlights.

SelectQuote Inc. stock is now 118.78% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SLQT Stock saw the intraday high of $1.54 and lowest of $1.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.73, which means current price is +137.10% above from all time high which was touched on 02/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 844.84K shares, SLQT reached a trading volume of 34458483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLQT shares is $1.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLQT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for SelectQuote Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $13 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for SelectQuote Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $5, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on SLQT stock. On February 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SLQT shares from 20 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SelectQuote Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

How has SLQT stock performed recently?

SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 70.49. With this latest performance, SLQT shares gained by 93.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.04 for SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7292, while it was recorded at 0.9867 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4737 for the last 200 days.

SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.04 and a Gross Margin at +38.04. SelectQuote Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.37.

SelectQuote Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SelectQuote Inc. go to -9.70%.

Insider trade positions for SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]

There are presently around $154 million, or 63.40% of SLQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLQT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,219,514, which is approximately -2.149% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; BROOKSIDE EQUITY PARTNERS LLC, holding 17,678,757 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.99 million in SLQT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $12.57 million in SLQT stock with ownership of nearly -22.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SelectQuote Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in SelectQuote Inc. [NYSE:SLQT] by around 13,728,874 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 11,850,095 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 78,867,619 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,446,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLQT stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,970,255 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,475,802 shares during the same period.