Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] gain 49.73% so far this year. What now?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] price surged by 7.12 percent to reach at $4.92. The company report on February 7, 2023 that ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP REPORTS 2022 RESULTS AND PROVIDES FORWARD GUIDANCE.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) today reported fourth quarter 2022 Loss per Share of $(1.96) and Adjusted Loss per Share of $(1.12). These results exceeded the company’s guidance due to better pricing on close-in demand, strong onboard spend, favorable timing of operating costs, and lower interest expense.

“2022 was a pivotal year as we successfully returned our business to full operations and delivered memorable vacation experiences to 6 million guests,” said Jason Liberty, president and chief executive officer, Royal Caribbean Group. “We also returned to positive Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Cash Flow by consistently growing revenue and controlling costs. Our teams have worked tirelessly to deliver the best vacation experiences, responsibly, and we are grateful for their extraordinary efforts.”.

A sum of 15150276 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.83M shares. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares reached a high of $75.78 and dropped to a low of $70.13 until finishing in the latest session at $74.01.

The one-year RCL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.04. The average equity rating for RCL stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $68.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $106 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on RCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is set at 2.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.06.

RCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.97. With this latest performance, RCL shares gained by 34.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.39 for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.56, while it was recorded at 69.63 for the last single week of trading, and 50.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -248.82 and a Gross Margin at -159.51. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -343.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.26.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,621 million, or 73.90% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 29,752,966, which is approximately 0.009% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,631,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 billion in RCL stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.7 billion in RCL stock with ownership of nearly 45.193% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 288 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE:RCL] by around 19,178,689 shares. Additionally, 254 investors decreased positions by around 16,306,835 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 148,554,090 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,039,614 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,370,401 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 2,001,820 shares during the same period.