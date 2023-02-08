Robert W. Baird lifts Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GOOS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.72% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.74%. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Canada Goose Presents Its Updated Strategic Growth Plan and Five-Year Financial Outlook.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (“Canada Goose” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GOOS, TSX: GOOS) will host an Investor Day today, February 7, 2023 at the Company’s headquarters in Toronto. In conjunction with the event, the Company is announcing five-year financial targets and providing an update on its strategic priorities.

Over the last 12 months, GOOS stock dropped by -31.44%. The one-year Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.43. The average equity rating for GOOS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.63 billion, with 105.15 million shares outstanding and 54.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, GOOS stock reached a trading volume of 5304654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOS shares is $20.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $59 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on GOOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOOS in the course of the last twelve months was 57.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

GOOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.74. With this latest performance, GOOS shares gained by 9.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.56 for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.73, while it was recorded at 21.44 for the last single week of trading, and 19.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.48 and a Gross Margin at +59.47. Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.58.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.64.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

GOOS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. go to 28.20%.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $973 million, or 90.75% of GOOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOS stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 8,605,295, which is approximately -7.971% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,074,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.0 million in GOOS stocks shares; and MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE, currently with $82.12 million in GOOS stock with ownership of nearly -2.729% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GOOS] by around 5,410,850 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 6,807,256 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 33,366,109 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,584,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOOS stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,920,586 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,429,878 shares during the same period.