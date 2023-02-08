Raymond James lifts Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $31.085 during the day while it closed the day at $30.80. The company report on February 6, 2023 that Greenergy Data Centers Bring Sustainable Data Center Services to the Baltics with Juniper Networks.

Juniper provides an automated and reliable network infrastructure with no downtime for Greenergy Data Centers’ 24/7 mission-critical business.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that Greenergy Data Centers (GDC), the largest and most energy-efficient data center company in the Baltics, has deployed Juniper’s cloud-ready data center and AI-driven enterprise solutions to support its business and data center operations.

Juniper Networks Inc. stock has also loss -4.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JNPR stock has inclined by 3.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.84% and lost -3.63% year-on date.

The market cap for JNPR stock reached $10.23 billion, with 322.80 million shares outstanding and 320.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.52M shares, JNPR reached a trading volume of 5089588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $35.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Juniper Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $27 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Juniper Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $32, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on JNPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18.

JNPR stock trade performance evaluation

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.14. With this latest performance, JNPR shares dropped by -1.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.13 for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.99, while it was recorded at 31.25 for the last single week of trading, and 29.84 for the last 200 days.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.21 and a Gross Margin at +55.85. Juniper Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.88.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.17.

Juniper Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc. go to 15.95%.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,979 million, or 93.40% of JNPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNPR stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 38,850,758, which is approximately -4.624% of the company’s market cap and around 1.33% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,825,465 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 billion in JNPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.01 billion in JNPR stock with ownership of nearly -1.682% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Juniper Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 232 institutional holders increased their position in Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE:JNPR] by around 27,016,387 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 27,927,722 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 236,584,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 291,528,954 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNPR stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,374,684 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 2,363,799 shares during the same period.