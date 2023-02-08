Range Resources Corporation [RRC] Stock trading around $23.85 per share: What’s Next?

Range Resources Corporation [NYSE: RRC] jumped around 0.56 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $23.85 at the close of the session, up 2.40%. The company report on January 27, 2023 that Range Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Tuesday, February 28 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). A webcast of the call may be accessed at www.rangeresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company’s website until March 28, 2023.

Range Resources Corporation stock is now -4.68% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RRC Stock saw the intraday high of $23.88 and lowest of $23.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.44, which means current price is +4.38% above from all time high which was touched on 01/23/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.76M shares, RRC reached a trading volume of 6327543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Range Resources Corporation [RRC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRC shares is $33.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Range Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Range Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $38 to $32, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on RRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Range Resources Corporation is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for RRC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.54.

How has RRC stock performed recently?

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.68. With this latest performance, RRC shares dropped by -0.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.45 for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.64, while it was recorded at 23.98 for the last single week of trading, and 28.66 for the last 200 days.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Range Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Range Resources Corporation go to 33.37%.

Insider trade positions for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]

There are presently around $5,077 million, or 89.50% of RRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RRC stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 31,681,330, which is approximately -21.714% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,135,388 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $599.48 million in RRC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $573.93 million in RRC stock with ownership of nearly -3.357% of the company’s market capitalization.

187 institutional holders increased their position in Range Resources Corporation [NYSE:RRC] by around 21,681,930 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 31,858,793 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 159,325,965 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,866,688 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RRC stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,083,457 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,830,338 shares during the same period.