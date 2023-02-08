Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] Revenue clocked in at $31.71 billion, up 0.98% YTD: What’s Next?

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] gained 0.38% or 0.39 points to close at $102.20 with a heavy trading volume of 3937607 shares. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) to Host Webcast of 2022 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) will host a live audio webcast on www.pmi.com/2022Q4earnings on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET, to discuss its 2022 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year results, which will be issued at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET the same day.

It opened the trading session at $100.93, the shares rose to $102.36 and dropped to $100.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PM points out that the company has recorded 4.67% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -23.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.90M shares, PM reached to a volume of 3937607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $108.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Societe Generale raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $86 to $118, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on PM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 54.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for PM stock

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.96. With this latest performance, PM shares dropped by -1.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.21 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.77, while it was recorded at 103.10 for the last single week of trading, and 97.62 for the last 200 days.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.38 and a Gross Margin at +67.70. Philip Morris International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.98.

Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 3.62%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]

There are presently around $120,893 million, or 77.00% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 132,480,611, which is approximately 1.108% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 100,951,462 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.32 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $8.68 billion in PM stock with ownership of nearly 2.16% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Philip Morris International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,010 institutional holders increased their position in Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM] by around 41,754,303 shares. Additionally, 785 investors decreased positions by around 44,612,273 shares, while 320 investors held positions by with 1,096,538,482 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,182,905,058 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PM stock had 180 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,737,958 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 3,910,975 shares during the same period.