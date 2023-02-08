Oracle Corporation [ORCL] gain 7.34% so far this year. What now?

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] price plunged by -0.89 percent to reach at -$0.79. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Utilities Amp Up Grid Performance with Latest Oracle Network Management Features.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

New AI and automation capabilities provide better visibility and control over distributed energy resources and edge devices and help resolve network issues faster.

DISTRIBUTECH — Oracle today announced new Oracle Utilities Network Management System features to help utilities navigate the fast-evolving energy grid and rapidly expanding distributed energy resources (DERs). New automated grid management and built-in AI will enable utilities to better orchestrate and control DER and grid-edge devices, boost network visibility with real-time insights, and provide a unified user experience across multiple platforms.

A sum of 9225426 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.20M shares. Oracle Corporation shares reached a high of $88.02 and dropped to a low of $86.30 until finishing in the latest session at $87.74.

The one-year ORCL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.99. The average equity rating for ORCL stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Oracle Corporation [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $93.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $104, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on ORCL stock. On January 05, 2023, analysts increased their price target for ORCL shares from 90 to 105.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 47.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

ORCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.81. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 2.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.89 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.38, while it was recorded at 89.06 for the last single week of trading, and 75.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oracle Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.38 and a Gross Margin at +76.37. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.83.

Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

ORCL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 10.02%.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $98,012 million, or 42.70% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 135,890,240, which is approximately -0.869% of the company’s market cap and around 42.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 113,579,974 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.97 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.4 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly -1.513% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oracle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 1,021 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 53,506,461 shares. Additionally, 978 investors decreased positions by around 63,236,573 shares, while 346 investors held positions by with 1,000,324,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,117,067,815 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 212 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,281,716 shares, while 125 institutional investors sold positions of 10,661,939 shares during the same period.