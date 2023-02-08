Oppenheimer lifts Match Group Inc. [MTCH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] traded at a high on 02/07/23, posting a 2.84 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $48.81. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Match Group Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results.

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) posted its fourth quarter 2022 shareholder letter on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.mtch.com. As announced previously, the Company will host a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the results. The live webcast and replay will be open to the public at https://ir.mtch.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3754028 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Match Group Inc. stands at 6.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.43%.

The market cap for MTCH stock reached $14.79 billion, with 281.31 million shares outstanding and 277.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.48M shares, MTCH reached a trading volume of 3754028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Match Group Inc. [MTCH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $62.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2023, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while New Street analysts kept a Buy rating on MTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 29.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has MTCH stock performed recently?

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.81. With this latest performance, MTCH shares gained by 15.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.19 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.88, while it was recorded at 49.74 for the last single week of trading, and 58.67 for the last 200 days.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Match Group Inc. [MTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.15 and a Gross Margin at +57.04. Match Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.42.

Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 22.00%.

Insider trade positions for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

There are presently around $12,937 million, or 97.60% of MTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,902,663, which is approximately 2.151% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,654,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.5 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $897.83 million in MTCH stock with ownership of nearly 18.477% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Match Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 301 institutional holders increased their position in Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH] by around 29,001,501 shares. Additionally, 350 investors decreased positions by around 31,123,762 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 204,919,794 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,045,057 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCH stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,461,384 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 7,751,083 shares during the same period.