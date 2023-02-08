OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] gain 40.50% so far this year. What now?

OneMain Holdings Inc. [NYSE: OMF] jumped around 4.49 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $46.80 at the close of the session, up 10.61%. The company report on February 7, 2023 that OneMain Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results.

4Q 2022 Diluted EPS of $1.48.

OneMain Holdings Inc. stock is now 40.50% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OMF Stock saw the intraday high of $46.9717 and lowest of $42.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 55.22, which means current price is +42.53% above from all time high which was touched on 02/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, OMF reached a trading volume of 3934528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMF shares is $45.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMF stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for OneMain Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $65 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for OneMain Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OneMain Holdings Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMF in the course of the last twelve months was 3.08.

How has OMF stock performed recently?

OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.48. With this latest performance, OMF shares gained by 30.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.16 for OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.00, while it was recorded at 44.09 for the last single week of trading, and 38.04 for the last 200 days.

OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.54 and a Gross Margin at +85.84. OneMain Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.90.

Earnings analysis for OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OneMain Holdings Inc. go to -7.55%.

Insider trade positions for OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]

There are presently around $4,816 million, or 86.90% of OMF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OMF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,967,184, which is approximately -0.738% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 11,094,970 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $519.25 million in OMF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $447.56 million in OMF stock with ownership of nearly 0.558% of the company’s market capitalization.

157 institutional holders increased their position in OneMain Holdings Inc. [NYSE:OMF] by around 12,001,905 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 9,968,058 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 80,946,006 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,915,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OMF stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,541,804 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,167,278 shares during the same period.