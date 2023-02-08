Needham lifts 36Kr Holdings Inc. [KRKR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

36Kr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: KRKR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.19% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.17%. The company report on February 7, 2023 that 36Kr to Innovate Content Production and User Interaction with ChatGPT Technology.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (“36Kr” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, announced today that it has applied the latest ChatGPT and AI-generated content (AIGC) technologies in its content production ecosystem to optimize its content production model and user experience. 36kr has always attached great importance to intelligent technology’s role in the production and aggregation of high-quality content. The application of the latest ChatGPT technology will empower the intelligent transformation, release, and distribution of basic data, such as enterprise news and market dynamics, as well as financing and other news reports, elevating content production efficiency and quality. Meanwhile, ChatGPT’s customized services will also enable 36Kr’s platform to publish updates on designated topics, send intelligent commentary responses and interact with others via chats, meeting users’ diverse needs in real time. So far, the user interaction rate on the 36Kr platform has improved by 90%, greatly enhancing user interaction and stickiness.

The development of ChatGPT demonstrates that cutting-edge technology is driving innovation in the field of content production and reshaping the industry landscape. In addition, ChatGPT is fully aligned with 36Kr’s content operation model, from its implication on content production and distribution to its influence on user access and interaction. Moving forward, 36Kr will continue to explore its application of ChatGPT and AIGC technologies to optimize the infrastructure of content production, distribution and operation, building a multi-faceted ecosystem encompassing pan-commerce, pan-technology, and pan-lifestyle content.

Over the last 12 months, KRKR stock rose by 26.85%. The one-year 36Kr Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.21. The average equity rating for KRKR stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $48.68 million, with 41.42 million shares outstanding and 35.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 42.30K shares, KRKR stock reached a trading volume of 3941061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on 36Kr Holdings Inc. [KRKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KRKR shares is $2.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KRKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for 36Kr Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 36Kr Holdings Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for KRKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

KRKR Stock Performance Analysis:

36Kr Holdings Inc. [KRKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.17. With this latest performance, KRKR shares gained by 0.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.28 for 36Kr Holdings Inc. [KRKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1438, while it was recorded at 1.1701 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0344 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 36Kr Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 36Kr Holdings Inc. [KRKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.71 and a Gross Margin at +59.33. 36Kr Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.28.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.61.

36Kr Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

36Kr Holdings Inc. [KRKR] Insider Position Details

Positions in 36Kr Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in 36Kr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:KRKR] by around 62,885 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 14,871 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 13,954 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,710 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KRKR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,085 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 14,871 shares during the same period.