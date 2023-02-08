Myomo Inc. [MYO] stock Upgrade by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $7

Myomo Inc. [AMEX: MYO] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.63 during the day while it closed the day at $0.54. The company report on February 6, 2023 that MyoPro Approved in Australia by National Disability Insurance Scheme.

First reimbursement leads to greater access for patients.

Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, announced that for the first time, the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) in Australia approved a MyoPro for a patient with a paralyzed arm. The NDIS aids over 500,000 Australians with disabilities through reimbursement for necessary services and support.

Myomo Inc. stock has also gained 11.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MYO stock has declined by -60.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -68.93% and gained 5.10% year-on date.

The market cap for MYO stock reached $4.19 million, with 7.06 million shares outstanding and 6.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, MYO reached a trading volume of 8009810 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Myomo Inc. [MYO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MYO shares is $5.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MYO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Myomo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dougherty & Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Myomo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on MYO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Myomo Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MYO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

MYO stock trade performance evaluation

Myomo Inc. [MYO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.24. With this latest performance, MYO shares gained by 11.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MYO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.51 for Myomo Inc. [MYO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5154, while it was recorded at 0.5115 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4901 for the last 200 days.

Myomo Inc. [MYO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Myomo Inc. [MYO] shares currently have an operating margin of -74.10 and a Gross Margin at +74.42. Myomo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.60.

Myomo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Myomo Inc. [MYO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MYO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Myomo Inc. go to -0.47%.

Myomo Inc. [MYO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 32.80% of MYO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MYO stocks are: AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 617,179, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 211,526 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in MYO stocks shares; and WORTH VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $83000.0 in MYO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Myomo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Myomo Inc. [AMEX:MYO] by around 16,630 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 526,318 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 756,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,299,411 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MYO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 330 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 487,095 shares during the same period.