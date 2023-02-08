Mizuho lifts Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] traded at a high on 02/07/23, posting a 5.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $122.23. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Virent Bio-Based Fuel Used in Third Milestone Demonstration Flight Powered With 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel.

Virent’s plant-based synthesized aromatic kerosene today helped power an Emirates Airline demonstration flight, the first in the Middle East and North Africa to use 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in one engine and traditional jet fuel in the other. Virent, a Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC) subsidiary, used its BioForming® process to produce the synthesized aromatic kerosene (SAK), a critical component that made the 100% SAF possible.

“Virent’s technology converts widely available, plant-based sugars into the compounds that make it possible to fuel a jet engine without the need to blend SAF with traditional jet fuel,” said Dave Kettner, President and General Counsel of Virent, Inc. “Along with Marathon Petroleum Corporation, we are committed to meeting today’s energy needs while investing in an energy diverse future, and today’s flight is a great example of this commitment. We’re excited about this opportunity to work with our forward-thinking colleagues at Emirates, GE Aerospace, Boeing, Honeywell and Neste as we demonstrate that we can power sustainable aviation without modifying today’s engines or the infrastructure that serves the airline industry.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5359389 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Marathon Petroleum Corporation stands at 4.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.85%.

The market cap for MPC stock reached $56.29 billion, with 491.00 million shares outstanding and 449.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.90M shares, MPC reached a trading volume of 5359389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $143.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on MPC stock. On May 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MPC shares from 90 to 102.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 4.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has MPC stock performed recently?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.89. With this latest performance, MPC shares gained by 4.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.92 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.24, while it was recorded at 119.94 for the last single week of trading, and 104.00 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation go to 55.80%.

Insider trade positions for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]

There are presently around $43,983 million, or 79.50% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,895,065, which is approximately -4.959% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,029,792 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.26 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.21 billion in MPC stock with ownership of nearly -9.892% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 574 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 13,973,441 shares. Additionally, 617 investors decreased positions by around 47,387,222 shares, while 239 investors held positions by with 298,474,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 359,834,914 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 167 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,021,454 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 2,840,776 shares during the same period.