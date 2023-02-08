Market cap of Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] reaches 9.25B – now what?

Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE: VIPS] closed the trading session at $14.60 on 02/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.435, while the highest price level was $15.16. The company report on December 23, 2022 that Vipshop Retains an A from MSCI ESG Ratings for Its Efforts in Sustainability.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), one of China’s leading online discount retailers, recently announced that its ESG-related performance has been recognized by major rating agencies in the capital market. The company retained an “A” from MSCI ESG Ratings in 2022, above the average for the e-commerce sector. The discount retailer also obtained a score of 46 in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), as a top player in the global retail sector, with outstanding performance in the rating components for Product Packaging and Supply Chain Management.

This year, Vipshop strengthened its ESG-related efforts on all fronts. In terms of the environment, the company has established a special leadership team to ensure the effective implementation of its energy conservation and carbon reduction plans by developing a comprehensive environmental management system and a top-down operation mechanism. The company expanded its big data resources, and streamlined the platform support systems, logistics and warehousing, to help brand partners and suppliers improve their operational efficiencies and curb energy consumption, alongside an integration of their decreased energy use with their carbon reduction efforts across the value chain.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.04 percent and weekly performance of -5.62 percent. The stock has been moved at 46.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 80.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.69M shares, VIPS reached to a volume of 8282720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIPS shares is $13.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Vipshop Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $7.80 to $10.90. The new note on the price target was released on August 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Vipshop Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8.60 to $7.80, while Citigroup kept a Sell rating on VIPS stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VIPS shares from 15 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vipshop Holdings Limited is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.29.

VIPS stock trade performance evaluation

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.62. With this latest performance, VIPS shares dropped by -5.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.62 for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.92, while it was recorded at 15.31 for the last single week of trading, and 10.37 for the last 200 days.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.03 and a Gross Margin at +19.74. Vipshop Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.73.

Vipshop Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vipshop Holdings Limited go to 13.22%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,078 million, or 72.00% of VIPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIPS stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 28,670,782, which is approximately -20.022% of the company’s market cap and around 1.59% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,622,423 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $388.69 million in VIPS stocks shares; and HHLR ADVISORS, LTD., currently with $294.1 million in VIPS stock with ownership of nearly -19.799% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vipshop Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE:VIPS] by around 49,976,611 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 50,592,938 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 247,233,735 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 347,803,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIPS stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,952,891 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 4,709,965 shares during the same period.