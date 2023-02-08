Market cap of Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX] reaches 8.24M – now what?

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: KPRX] traded at a high on 02/07/23, posting a 38.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.55. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Kiora Pharmaceuticals Receives Investigational New Drug Approval for Phase 2 Study of KIO-101 for Treatment of Ocular Presentation of Autoimmune Diseases.

Encinitas, California–(Newsfile Corp. – February 7, 2023) – Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX), (“Kiora” or the “Company”) today announced it has received investigational new drug application approval for a Phase 2 study of KIO-101 for the treatment of the Ocular Presentation of Rheumatoid Arthritis and other autoimmune diseases (OPRA+). This study will enroll approximately 120 patients in a multi-center, controlled, randomized, double-masked trial assessing the safety and efficacy of KIO-101 eye drops in patients living with autoimmune disease who have signs and symptoms of ocular surface disease. The study is expected to begin enrolling patients in Australia in the first half of 2023.

“Ocular surface disease is the most common non-joint manifestation of patients living with Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) as well as other common autoimmune diseases,” said Eric Daniels, M.D., Chief Development Officer of Kiora. “While the systemic treatment of underlying autoimmune diseases has advanced dramatically in the past decade, these agents commonly do not address local ocular disease. This unfortunately leaves affected autoimmune patients with few available eye drug options that only offer limited relief in addressing the moderate to severe ocular dryness, pain and discomfort associated with these diseases. KIO-101 is a topical, patient-friendly eye drop with a proven mechanism of action in autoimmune diseases. Proof-of-concept has been established in previous ocular inflammation clinical studies for KIO-101. This drug has the potential to finally close the wide gap of untreated ocular disease in patients with common autoimmune diseases.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 28562739 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 12.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.26%.

The market cap for KPRX stock reached $8.24 million, with 1.80 million shares outstanding and 1.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 279.05K shares, KPRX reached a trading volume of 28562739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KPRX shares is $64.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KPRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.54 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.90. With this latest performance, KPRX shares gained by 22.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KPRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.22 for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.48, while it was recorded at 3.70 for the last single week of trading, and 8.94 for the last 200 days.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -127.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.05.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.70% of KPRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KPRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,462, which is approximately 2654.667% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 14,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64000.0 in KPRX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $11000.0 in KPRX stock with ownership of nearly 29575% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:KPRX] by around 18,058 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 6,861 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 8,182 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,101 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KPRX stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 6,859 shares during the same period.