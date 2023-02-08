Market cap of ING Groep N.V. [ING] reaches 51.37B – now what?

ING Groep N.V. [NYSE: ING] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.22% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.21%. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Hans Wijers to retire as ING Supervisory Board chairman.

Hans Wijers to retire as ING Supervisory Board chairman.

ING announced today that Hans Wijers has expressed the intention for personal reasons to hand over his duties as chairman and retire from the ING Group Supervisory Board in the second half of 2023. Hans Wijers was appointed to the Supervisory Board in 2017 and became its chairman in 2018. In 2021 he was reappointed for a second term.

Over the last 12 months, ING stock dropped by -9.63%. The one-year ING Groep N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.23. The average equity rating for ING stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $51.37 billion, with 3.73 billion shares outstanding and 3.67 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.27M shares, ING stock reached a trading volume of 5918038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ING Groep N.V. [ING]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ING shares is $18.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ING stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ING Groep N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ING Groep N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ING Groep N.V. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 90.66.

ING Stock Performance Analysis:

ING Groep N.V. [ING] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.21. With this latest performance, ING shares gained by 2.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.84 for ING Groep N.V. [ING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.79, while it was recorded at 13.76 for the last single week of trading, and 10.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ING Groep N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ING Groep N.V. [ING] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.64. ING Groep N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.80.

Return on Total Capital for ING is now 2.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ING Groep N.V. [ING] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 333.91. Additionally, ING Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 333.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.95.

ING Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING Groep N.V. go to 13.30%.

ING Groep N.V. [ING] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,284 million, or 4.20% of ING stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ING stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 53,466,436, which is approximately 3.713% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 9,166,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $122.73 million in ING stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $101.2 million in ING stock with ownership of nearly -3.735% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ING Groep N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in ING Groep N.V. [NYSE:ING] by around 25,336,368 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 10,612,409 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 134,621,831 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,570,608 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ING stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,871,544 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,565,429 shares during the same period.