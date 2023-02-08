Market cap of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] reaches 663.52M – now what?

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [NYSE: GOL] loss -3.04% or -0.09 points to close at $2.87 with a heavy trading volume of 3988594 shares. The company report on February 6, 2023 that GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for January 2023.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil’s largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of January 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

It opened the trading session at $3.09, the shares rose to $3.18 and dropped to $2.85, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GOL points out that the company has recorded -32.15% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -23.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, GOL reached to a volume of 3988594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOL shares is $4.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOL in the course of the last twelve months was 2.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for GOL stock

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.59. With this latest performance, GOL shares dropped by -3.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.20 for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.93, while it was recorded at 3.03 for the last single week of trading, and 3.83 for the last 200 days.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.22 and a Gross Margin at -20.28. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -97.15.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]

There are presently around $29 million, or 6.70% of GOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOL stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 2,485,156, which is approximately -6.96% of the company’s market cap and around 64.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 770,439 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.21 million in GOL stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $1.82 million in GOL stock with ownership of nearly 52.869% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [NYSE:GOL] by around 1,521,213 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 3,118,451 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 5,609,220 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,248,884 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOL stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 876,845 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,011,058 shares during the same period.