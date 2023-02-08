Market cap of Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] reaches 42.68B – now what?

Fortinet Inc. [NASDAQ: FTNT] gained 3.44% or 1.79 points to close at $53.78 with a heavy trading volume of 9161598 shares. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Fortinet Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights.

Product revenue of $540.1 million, up 43% year over year.

It opened the trading session at $52.55, the shares rose to $54.19 and dropped to $51.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FTNT points out that the company has recorded 0.86% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -26.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.14M shares, FTNT reached to a volume of 9161598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTNT shares is $63.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Fortinet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $58 to $57. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Fortinet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $65, while MKM Partners kept a Buy rating on FTNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortinet Inc. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTNT in the course of the last twelve months was 36.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for FTNT stock

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.75. With this latest performance, FTNT shares gained by 10.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.00 for Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.98, while it was recorded at 53.14 for the last single week of trading, and 53.78 for the last 200 days.

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.32 and a Gross Margin at +76.02. Fortinet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.18.

Fortinet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortinet Inc. go to 21.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]

There are presently around $27,587 million, or 67.80% of FTNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,097,669, which is approximately -0.412% of the company’s market cap and around 12.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,735,388 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.78 billion in FTNT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.37 billion in FTNT stock with ownership of nearly -1.266% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortinet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 422 institutional holders increased their position in Fortinet Inc. [NASDAQ:FTNT] by around 65,409,318 shares. Additionally, 465 investors decreased positions by around 72,201,223 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 375,352,192 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 512,962,733 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTNT stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,890,936 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 18,444,558 shares during the same period.