Market Analysts see The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] gaining to $36. Time to buy?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE: IPG] loss -0.94% on the last trading session, reaching $38.96 price per share at the time. The company report on February 1, 2023 that MAGNA Hosts 3rd Annual Equity Upfront™ Focused on Maximizing for Optimal Outcomes.

Industry-Leading initiative continues to provide opportunities for clients and agencies to engage with diversely-owned media partners.

MAGNA, the investment and intelligence company of IPG Mediabrands, today announced its third annual Equity Upfront™ will be taking place February 7 –9, 2023. The theme of this year’s event is Maximizing for Optimal Outcomes, with a deepened focus on spotlighting opportunities for clients and agencies that support diversely-owned and targeted media partners.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. represents 390.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.01 billion with the latest information. IPG stock price has been found in the range of $38.48 to $39.33.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, IPG reached a trading volume of 4263965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $36.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2022, representing the official price target for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock. On July 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IPG shares from 40 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPG in the course of the last twelve months was 90.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.86. With this latest performance, IPG shares gained by 9.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.96 for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.75, while it was recorded at 38.65 for the last single week of trading, and 30.79 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.13 and a Gross Margin at +15.32. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. go to 4.50%.

There are presently around $14,723 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,222,062, which is approximately 0.618% of the company’s market cap and around 0.48% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,419,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.57 billion in IPG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $867.94 million in IPG stock with ownership of nearly -0.445% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 329 institutional holders increased their position in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE:IPG] by around 21,649,280 shares. Additionally, 322 investors decreased positions by around 28,189,841 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 328,063,835 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 377,902,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPG stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,191,079 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 4,617,547 shares during the same period.