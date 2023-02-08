Market Analysts see Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] gaining to $36. Time to buy?

Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE: BTU] closed the trading session at $28.27 on 02/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.78, while the highest price level was $29.06. The company report on January 31, 2023 that PEABODY TO ANNOUNCE RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, Peabody (NYSE: BTU) will announce results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. A conference call with management is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

Instructions for the conference call participation and accessing a replay, as well as other investor data will be available at PeabodyEnergy.com prior to the call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.00 percent and weekly performance of 1.36 percent. The stock has been moved at 47.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.97M shares, BTU reached to a volume of 8163801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $33.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Peabody Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $22, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on BTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corporation is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTU in the course of the last twelve months was 5.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

BTU stock trade performance evaluation

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.36. With this latest performance, BTU shares dropped by -2.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 116.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.10 for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.37, while it was recorded at 28.00 for the last single week of trading, and 24.92 for the last 200 days.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.03 and a Gross Margin at +16.47. Peabody Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.99.

Peabody Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,272 million, or 87.50% of BTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTU stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 25,859,970, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.02% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,337,844 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $320.52 million in BTU stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $311.08 million in BTU stock with ownership of nearly -29.398% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peabody Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE:BTU] by around 16,425,454 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 17,144,490 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 82,183,954 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,753,898 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTU stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,529,491 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,979,364 shares during the same period.