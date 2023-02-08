Market Analysts see Morgan Stanley [MS] gaining to $100. Time to buy?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] traded at a high on 02/07/23, posting a 0.32 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $99.22. The company report on February 2, 2023 that At $2.5 Billion, Morgan Stanley Investment Management Raises One of the Largest Funds Focused on Single Asset GP-Led Continuation Vehicles.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) announced today that it has held the final close of Ashbridge Transformational Secondaries Fund II (Ashbridge II) at $2.5 billion of total capital commitments. The amount represents nearly four times of that raised in the predecessor fund, Ashbridge Transformational Secondaries Fund I (Ashbridge I), which closed in 2018 at $675 million. Ashbridge II is one of the largest funds raised to date that is focused exclusively on single asset GP-led continuation vehicles. Investors include a sophisticated group of public and private pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, non-profits, fund of funds, family offices and high net worth individuals from around the world.

Part of MSIM’s $200 billion alternative investments business, Ashbridge II seeks to invest in the highest performing assets in middle market private equity funds, providing general partners with additional time and capital to execute on their value creation strategy, and giving limited partners the option to take liquidity or maintain their exposure and capture potential upside.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5049361 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Morgan Stanley stands at 1.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.43%.

The market cap for MS stock reached $165.83 billion, with 1.67 billion shares outstanding and 1.31 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.19M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 5049361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Morgan Stanley [MS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $101.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Underperform rating on MS stock. On October 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MS shares from 95 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 66.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 16.46.

How has MS stock performed recently?

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.94. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 13.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.53 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.19, while it was recorded at 98.99 for the last single week of trading, and 84.94 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.37. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93.

Earnings analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 5.71%.

Insider trade positions for Morgan Stanley [MS]

There are presently around $140,355 million, or 63.80% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 121,341,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.04 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $11.28 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -4.728% of the company’s market capitalization.

766 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 42,235,974 shares. Additionally, 731 investors decreased positions by around 61,607,199 shares, while 244 investors held positions by with 1,310,741,404 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,414,584,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,367,698 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 8,723,163 shares during the same period.